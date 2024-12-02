The US Federal Trade Commission has written to Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Stripe over customer access restrictions that may conflict with their disclosed terms.

The FTC sent warning letters on 26 March 2026 to the chief executives of four major payment companies operating in the US, raising concerns that account restrictions applied to certain users may constitute unfair or deceptive conduct under the FTC Act. The letters, issued by FTC Chair Andrew N. Ferguson, specifically reference reported instances in which customers were denied access to financial services on grounds linked to political or religious affiliation.

Scope of regulatory concern

The correspondence signals that the regulator's attention extends beyond individual consumer-facing decisions. The FTC indicated that payment networks enabling or facilitating third-party decisions to remove users from platforms may also fall within regulatory scope, provided such conduct conflicts with the companies' own disclosed policies. This framing positions Visa and Mastercard alongside PayPal and Stripe, which interact directly with merchants and end users.

The letters reference a 2025 executive order establishing that denying financial services on the basis of political affiliation, religious belief, or lawful activity is unacceptable. That executive order appears to provide the regulatory backdrop against which the FTC is now assessing conduct across the payments ecosystem. The agency has previously pursued enforcement action against payment platforms in relation to misleading fee disclosures, contractual terms, and conduct that facilitated fraud. The latest warning letters extend that established scrutiny to the question of account access and service denial.

According to Bloomberg, representatives for Visa and Mastercard did not respond to requests for comment. PayPal declined to comment. Stripe stated that it does not restrict access to its services based on political viewpoints or affiliation.

Industry implications

The warning letters do not represent formal enforcement action, but they signal that the FTC is prepared to investigate where companies are found to have applied restrictions inconsistent with their stated terms or with the reasonable expectations of users. For companies operating at the infrastructure level of payments, the framing of the letters suggests that passivity in enabling restrictions may not shield them from regulatory exposure.

No timeline for any formal investigation or enforcement proceeding has been indicated by the institution.