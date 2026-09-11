Finzly launches Assure, AI security layer for BankOS

Finzly has launched Assure, an AI-powered security and assurance layer for its BankOS platform.

According to the official press release, the capability forms part of Finzly's Agentic Galaxy suite of AI tools and is designed to be embedded natively within the platform rather than added as a separate, standalone solution after deployment.

Addressing AI-driven threats

The launch responds to a shift in the threat landscape facing financial institutions, as autonomous AI agents are increasingly being used to carry out multi-stage attacks on live production systems. According to TrendAI's Modern Bank Heists 2026 report, AI-enabled attacks on financial institutions increased by 89% year over year, while 67% of institutions reported that attackers actively attempted to counter defenders during live incidents.

Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly, said the banking sector is entering a period in which attacks occur at machine speed, requiring security and innovation to develop in parallel. He added that Assure extends the intelligence introduced through Agentic Galaxy into security and operational resilience.

Continuous assurance instead of point-in-time reviews

A central feature of Assure is its continuous assurance model, which is intended to replace periodic, point-in-time compliance reviews with ongoing verification that controls are functioning as expected. In addition, the system uses AI to monitor signals, identify anomalies, test controls, and surface potential gaps on an ongoing basis, with the stated aim of expanding assurance coverage without increasing the cost and manual effort associated with traditional review processes. According to Finzly, a human currently remains involved in overseeing and refining these processes, with fully automated actions planned as the technology develops further.

The company also mentioned that Assure's capabilities are intended to give banks faster detection of and response to threats through AI-assisted investigation and triage, continuous monitoring of attack surface risks, security testing that covers both conventional and AI-assisted development, and compliance evidence gathered automatically rather than compiled manually.

Supro Ghose, Chief Information Security Officer at Finzly, said security needs to evolve alongside AI adoption in banking, referencing AI security researcher Roman V. Yampolskiy's view that AI itself is a necessary tool in defending against AI-enabled hacking. Ghose described Assure as reflecting the company's approach to making security and intelligence a foundational part of BankOS.

Part of a broader agentic AI rollout

Assure builds on Agentic Galaxy, which Finzly launched in October 2025 to bring AI-powered capabilities to payment operations and banking workflows. Since that launch, the company has extended agentic AI functionality across BankOS, including in operations, software development, testing, and customer-facing processes.