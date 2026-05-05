FinScan Payments has extended its AML and sanctions screening solution to cover stablecoin transactions and digital wallet addresses alongside traditional payment rails.

The update positions the product as a unified compliance framework spanning both traditional and digital payment rails within a single integration.

Bridging a compliance gap in digital payments

According to the official press release, the expansion addresses a growing disconnect in payments compliance. While most financial institutions and fintechs have adopted point solutions for screening traditional payment rails, coverage for stablecoin transactions has remained limited. Stablecoin payments are projected to reach USD 56 trillion globally by 2030, and regulators increasingly expect institutions to apply the same screening standards to digital rails as they do to conventional ones, including checks at the point of origination.

FinScan Payments screens every transaction simultaneously against sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP) lists, and dual-use goods lists across all supported rails. For digital assets specifically, the solution screens wallet addresses and payment parties against a range of customer-selectable global sanctions lists, including those maintained by OFAC, Israel's NBCTF, Japan's Ministry of Finance, the UK Sanctions List, and the United Nations Security Council.

Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems, noted that regulators now expect stablecoins to be treated as a live payment rail, and that the solution is intended to give compliance teams a consistent, real-time screening framework that extends existing AML and sanctions programmes into digital wallets and stablecoins without requiring additional vendor relationships or integrations.

Platform architecture and performance

FinScan Payments is built on an ISO 20022-native architecture and operates via a single API integration. The platform supports a broad range of payment rails, including SWIFT and cross-border wires, SEPA and regional real-time rails, and domestic real-time payment systems such as RTP, FedNow, IACH, Fedwire (ISO 20022), and Faster Payments. The addition of stablecoin screening extends this coverage to digital asset transactions.

In terms of processing capacity, the platform handles more than 100 million transactions per day. Certain configurations process transactions in under ten milliseconds, with P90 latency below 80 milliseconds. The system includes audit controls and is designed to meet the settlement timeframes and service level agreements associated with instant payments and stablecoin infrastructure.

The update reflects a broader shift in regulatory expectations around digital asset compliance. As stablecoin usage expands across both retail and institutional payments, compliance infrastructure is under increasing pressure to keep pace with the velocity and scale of digital rails, without introducing friction into real-time payment flows.