FinregE gains ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification

FinregE has received ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, updating its 2013 accreditation for information security management.

The accreditation replaces the company's ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and follows a comprehensive audit of security controls, internal processes, and risk management strategies. The standard is designed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client data, and its 2022 version incorporates updated controls compared to its predecessor.

The certification is relevant given a climate of increasing cyber threats and evolving regulatory demands that affect financial services providers and their technology partners. The transition from the 2013 to the 2022 edition signals that FinregE has brought its information security framework into alignment with requirements that have evolved since the prior standard was issued. In addition, for financial institutions and regulators operating in highly regulated environments, whether a vendor's security accreditation reflects current standards is a material factor in risk and procurement assessments.

Certification scope and client implications

FinregE's client base spans Tier 1 banks, insurance firms, asset managers, payment companies, highly regulated corporates, and financial regulators. The firm handles sensitive regulatory data on behalf of these clients, making security infrastructure a direct consideration in due diligence and vendor assessments. Aligning with the ISO/IEC 27001 standard provides clients with assurance that their information is managed within a structured, audited security framework.

Amit Madahar, Chief Technology Officer at FinregE, noted that the company holds significant responsibility towards clients who entrust it with critical information. It was also stated that the certification demonstrates the systems and discipline in place to protect client data in accordance with globally recognised security standards.

Neil Wands, Chief Operating Officer at FinregE, added that the certification is designed to serve as a foundation for continued growth, with security intended to evolve alongside the company's expanding service portfolio.

Through the process of updating to the 2022 version of ISO/IEC 27001, FinregE aligns its security framework with current sector standards. For clients in highly regulated environments, third-party ISMS certification forms part of the due diligence process when assessing technology and data providers.