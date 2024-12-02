By implementing this new feature, the company aims to improve security, reassurance, and resilience for its merchant customers while reinforcing the notion that Eximbay’s real-time payments solutions are always backed by dependable risk and fraud management infrastructures.

Eximbay chose to partner with ACI Worldwide as it was looking for a flexible real-time fraud management system that could evolve and scale with its payment gateway business for cross-border customers. Eximbay became operational in 2010 and competes in the Korean payments market as a facilitator in the cross-border payments area. According to centralcharts.com, in order to make sure that its business remained on course, Eximbay leaned on advanced fraud management systems over the years.

According to Eximbay representatives cited by centralcharts.com, ACI has helped them deploy tailored payment and fraud strategies for specific sectors and markets.

Moreover, the South Korean overseas PSP is looking to expand this partnership in order to keep up with cross-border ecommerce growth.

What makes ACI Fraud Management for Merchants stand out?

ACI Fraud Management for Merchants was designed to meet the needs of ecommerce merchants and PSPs by supporting growth, protecting revenue, and improving customer experience. The solution comes as a managed service and enables instant accept, challenge, and deny decisions on ecommerce transactions.

The ACI fraud solution can improve acceptance rates while reducing rejection rates. By leveraging advanced machine learning models, predictive and behavioural analytics, tailored rules, global fraud intelligence and customer profiling techniques, the solution can isolate potentially fraudulent transactions while allowing genuine ones to go through. The result is a reduction in chargeback costs across different market verticals, as well as fewer fraud losses.





Recent ACI Worldwide developments

In May 2022, ACI Worldwide partnered with NORBr, a payment services distributor platform for digital merchants in a bid to allow merchants to connect to ACI’s merchant solutions. The agreement allowed NORBr to access solutions such as ACI Secure eCommerce, ACI Omni-Commerce and ACI Fraud Management for Merchants.

In June 2022, ACI launched a mobile engagement platform named ACI Smart Engage, which allows merchants worldwide to serve up their inventory of goods and services directly to consumers’ smartphones.

The solution uses location, voice, and image recognition technology. ACI Smart Engage is part of ACI Omni-Commerce, a secure omnichannel payment processing platform that supports merchants’ in-store, online, and mobile needs. In the same month, ACI Omni-Commerce was also adopted by UK-based mobile commerce and engagement platform Rezolve.

In August 2022, ACI partnered with Japan-based credit card settlement agency CARDNET to modernise its digital payments infrastructure. As part of the agreement, ACI will help CARDNET to provide new digital payments technology and next-generation solutions to its customers.

