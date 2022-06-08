Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ACI Worldwide launches Smart Engage

Wednesday 8 June 2022 15:04 CET | News

ACI Worldwide has announced ACI Smart Engage, a mobile engagement platform.

ACI Smart Engage enables merchants worldwide to serve up their inventory of goods and services directly to consumers’ smartphones using location, voice, and image recognition technology.

With ACI Smart Engage, geolocation coupled with scannable media and audio tags within TV, print and radio ads, posters, magazines, catalogues, window displays, and more will enable consumers to instantly purchase items 24/7 with one click while on-the-go. Merchants can integrate the technology through their existing mobile application. Merchants can add ACI Smart Engage to their existing mobile application using the Smart Engage SDK APIs. As consumers spend more time on their mobile phones, it allows merchants to proactively create a connection with consumers to their brand and drive sales using ACI Smart Engage, says the official press release.

ACI Smart Engage is part of ACI Omni-Commerce, a secure omnichannel payment processing platform with flexibility to support merchants’ in-store, online, and mobile needs, and the scalability to power the purchasing experiences that consumers are looking for now and in the future, the official press release concludes.

Click here to find out more about ACI Worldwide.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ACI Worldwide, omnichannel, ecommerce, online payments, mobile payments, merchant
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: ACI Worldwide
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

ACI Worldwide

|
Discover all the Company news on ACI Worldwide and other articles related to ACI Worldwide in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like