Eventus has announced the launch of Frank AI, its artificial intelligence solution purpose-built for financial compliance teams and surveillance analytics.

Following this announcement, Frank AI will leverage technologies including natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLMs) fully integrated into the firm’s Validus platform.

In addition, the product includes a suite of AI tools and behavioral analytics that are expected to help clients automate complex processes, improve accuracy, reduce alert noise, and optimise operational efficiency, as well as identify nuanced patterns of misconduct more effectively in their trade surveillance and risk monitoring programs. Frank AI was developed to be compatible with many public LLMs, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, while optimised security (including an on-premise deployment option) with comprehensive data protection represents a fundamental part of the offering.

More information on Eventus’ Frank AI launch

According to the official press release, Frank AI is expected to enable queries using conversational English as a chat interface into Validus data, a process that will give users the possibility to transform their daily workflow and interact on-demand with their real-time data intuitively, without compromising on transparency, repeatability, or security. At the same time, they will be enabled to ask free-form questions without needing advanced programming or coding expertise, as well as generate reports and extract insights and deterministic results from their queries. Furthermore, customers will be enabled to automate manual tasks, including report generation and query building.

Frank AI was also designed specifically for financial compliance and surveillance analytics. The process of repeatable querying is set to ensure accuracy, as well as reduce the risk of AI ‘hallucinations’ or incorrect, unpredictable, or misleading responses common in generative AI. Alongside this strategy, the data will never leave the secure host, enabling full compliance and protection of sensitive information.

Eventus’ AI is trained on Validus-specific data tables for contextual accuracy and relevant results, giving users the capability to retrieve, analyse, and interact with live data, which will return precise, fact-based results. Furthermore, Frank AI will assist users in the process of generating reports with structured, actionable insights rather than open-ended text interpretation.