Encompass has launched EC Review, a structured KYC remediation and refresh service targeting legacy client record risk in banks.

Following this announcement, Encompass has launched EC Review, a KYC management service designed to help banks identify and address compliance gaps within existing client records. The product targets a persistent challenge in financial institutions: heavily invested onboarding processes that leave legacy KYC data underserved, creating risk exposures that surface during audits, regulatory inspections, or remediation programmes.

The UK-based company positions EC Review as a structured, scalable offering distinct from its existing EC360 onboarding platform. Rather than replacing current client lifecycle management (CLM) or KYC systems, EC Review is designed to augment them — accepting existing records, processing them through automated workflows, and delivering outputs either as structured flat files or directly into CLM platforms.

Addressing legacy data at scale

According to the official press release, the service works by batching, verifying, reviewing, and resolving client profiles against authoritative public sources to identify gaps, inconsistencies, and remediation requirements. Encompass states the solution does not introduce automated regulatory interpretation, positioning it as a tool that surfaces data quality issues rather than adjudicating compliance outcomes.

EC Review is specifically aimed at high-volume scenarios that self-serve tooling cannot efficiently handle, including periodic client due diligence refresh, optimised due diligence, documentation and record-keeping updates, screening and sanctions checks, and regulatory or audit preparation. The service also addresses a practical operational challenge during mergers and acquisitions, when large volumes of client records may require urgent review and refresh.

For institutions, the commercial case centres on cost and operational efficiency. By automating data extraction from public sources and reducing manual outreach to clients, Encompass says EC Review lowers the operational burden of ongoing KYC management while maintaining full audit trails and data provenance. The company notes that the cadence of low-risk client reviews can be increased without proportionally increasing cost — something it describes as unachievable through manual processes alone.

Strategic and commercial context

Powered by the EC360 platform, EC Review extends Encompass' Corporate Digital Identity (CDI) capabilities beyond initial onboarding verification. For Encompass, the product represents an additional revenue stream alongside EC360, leveraging existing automation and intelligence infrastructure without requiring new platform investment.

The launch reflects broader pressure on financial institutions to move from reactive compliance postures toward continuous, proactive data governance. Regulatory scrutiny of KYC programme quality has intensified across major markets in recent years, with remediation programmes becoming a significant operational and financial burden for large banks. A managed service model — where a third party structures and executes the review process at scale — addresses both the cost and the capacity constraints that make internal remediation difficult to sustain.