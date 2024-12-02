comforte and ITSS Global have launched a data protection integration for Temenos Transact to address sensitive data exposure across core banking systems and connected environments.

The solution helps retail, commercial, and private banks using Temenos Transact eliminate risks associated with clear-text personally identifiable information and payment data across core banking infrastructure.

Banks accelerating digital transformation and data-driven programmes, including fraud prevention and AI, face growing concerns around sensitive data exposure across systems. Regulators and industry standards, including PCI DSS, privacy requirements, and resilience expectations, raise requirements for how banks protect sensitive data and prove control across connected environments.

Tokenization integration enables protected analytics

Delivered by ITSS as part of its Temenos services, the integration leverages comforte's TAMUNIO technology for centralised policy management, tokenization, and controlled de-tokenization. Sensitive data remains protected across environments while supporting reporting, analytics, and downstream processing, including fraud detection workflows and AI-driven insights built on Transact data.

Henning Horst, CTO at comforte, stated that the modern threat landscape demands a shift from securing systems to securing data itself. Regulators and auditors expect readable data to stay out of places it doesn't belong. Together with ITSS, the companies help banks prove that control and move more efficiently on analytics, fraud initiatives, and AI programmes using protected data.

Expanding on this, Somasundaram M, Regional Sales Director for the Middle East and Africa at ITSS, stated that as banks modernise Temenos environments, the real security challenge is protecting sensitive data as it moves across core systems, analytics platforms, and the cloud. The partnership enables Temenos clients to embed data-centric tokenization directly into transformation journeys, reducing breach exposure, supporting compliance with evolving regulatory mandates, including PCI DSS 4.0 and GDPR, and allowing banks to adopt cloud, analytics, and AI-driven use cases without compromising data sovereignty or performance.

Market positioning in banking data security

comforte provides data-centric security solutions, including tokenization, format-preserving encryption, and data masking for financial institutions. On the other hand, ITSS Global operates as a Temenos delivery partner providing implementation, integration, and managed services for Temenos banking software. The company serves financial institutions across the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Temenos Transact functions as a core banking platform handling retail, corporate, and private banking operations, including account management, lending, payments, and compliance. The system integrates with fraud detection platforms, analytics environments, and AI tools requiring access to transaction and customer data.

Tokenization replaces sensitive data elements with non-sensitive equivalents, retaining format and referential integrity, enabling analytics and processing without exposing original values.