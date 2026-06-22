Eastnets has launched the FinCrime Intelligence Platform, a unified investigation and orchestration layer for AML, sanctions, KYC, and fraud operations.

Jordan-based Eastnets, a provider of compliance and payment solutions, has launched the FinCrime Intelligence Platform (FCIP), a centralised investigation and case management layer designed to help financial institutions consolidate financial crime operations across AML, sanctions screening, KYC, and fraud into a single governed workspace. The platform is available immediately to existing and new Eastnets customers.

FCIP is designed as an orchestration layer that sits above existing detection systems rather than replacing them, addressing the fragmentation that results from institutions running separate tools across different compliance domains.

Platform capabilities and investigative workflow

FCIP delivers centralised case management across AML, sanctions screening, and KYC, with structured, multi-level investigative workflows supported by assistive AI. The AI layer is designed to support rather than replace human decision-making, with built-in explainability at each step and full audit trails for regulatory oversight purposes.

By consolidating multiple compliance domains into a single investigation layer, the platform aims to reduce manual handoffs between teams, eliminate duplicated effort across payment rails and systems, and provide investigators with a single view of risk across case types. The stated outcomes include faster decision-making, lower operational costs, and reduced instances of lost business resulting from investigative delays or inconsistencies.

Operational context

Financial crime compliance operations have grown in complexity as institutions manage increasing volumes of alerts across multiple channels and regulatory requirements. Many institutions continue to operate siloed investigation tools for different compliance domains - AML alerts in one system, sanctions screening in another, KYC workflows in a third - creating inconsistent processes and governance gaps between teams.

The FCIP model of a unified investigation layer across domains reflects a broader industry shift towards convergence in financial crime operations, where regulators are increasingly expecting institutions to demonstrate a coherent, auditable approach to risk management across all financial crime typologies rather than treating each domain in isolation.

No pricing details or figures on the number of institutions already deployed on the platform have been disclosed.