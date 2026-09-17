dLocal partners with Oscilar to extend AML compliance

dLocal has partnered with Oscilar to extend its AML monitoring, sanctions screening, and case management across over 60 markets.

The partnership builds on dLocal's existing AML transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and case management processes, adding Oscilar's agentic, AI-native platform to support jurisdiction-specific rules, thresholds, and investigation workflows across dLocal's operating markets.

dLocal processes cross-border payments through more than 1.000 alternative payment methods spanning over 60 markets, each subject to its own AML thresholds, sanctions obligations, and data governance requirements. Access restrictions on which analysts can view specific data vary by market, and payment licences are added on an ongoing basis, requiring compliance frameworks that can be adjusted at a similarly frequent pace.

Oscilar's platform is designed to provide visibility across the parties involved in multi-party transaction flows and to support monitoring models built for cross-border payment structures rather than traditional bank-oriented systems. According to Christiana Ellina, VP of Compliance at dLocal, the traditional monitoring systems used across the banking sector were not designed for this type of environment. She said Oscilar gives the compliance team the flexibility to operate on a market-by-market basis, the auditability regulators expect, and the operational capacity to scale investigations without a proportional increase in complexity.

AI agents supporting human-led investigations

A central factor behind the selection was Oscilar's agentic architecture, which allows AI agents to operate alongside human analysts on operationally intensive tasks, with human reviewers retaining final decision-making authority. In addition, dLocal has stated that Level 1 alerts can take up to 60 minutes each to investigate, a workload that the new setup aims to redistribute so that analysts focus on judgement rather than data assembly, while team leads gain visibility across queues.

Oscilar co-founder and CEO Neha Narkhede said the company aims to give compliance teams a platform where workflows can be adapted directly, investigators are supported by AI on the most resource-intensive work, and decisions remain explainable and auditable.

Implications for cross-border payments compliance

As dLocal continues to expand into new markets and payment methods, the arrangement is intended to allow its compliance function to adapt controls and workflows without a corresponding rise in operational complexity. For merchants, this is expected to translate into transaction monitoring tailored to specific customer profiles, jurisdictions, and payment methods. For regulators, it is intended to provide clearer audit trails and governance controls embedded into the compliance framework.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in cross-border payments compliance, where providers are increasingly required to reconcile fragmented, jurisdiction-specific regulatory expectations with growing transaction volumes and payment method diversity.