Corpay has announced a proposed settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve previously disclosed allegations concerning marketing and disclosure practices in its US Vehicle Payments business. According to the official press release, the agreement resolves the matter without any admission of wrongdoing by the company.

Settlement terms

Under the terms of the proposed settlement, Corpay will pay USD 100 million to the FTC. The company's chief executive officer is not subject to any financial payment under the agreement. A 2023 order entered by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, dated 8 June 2023, remains in effect and is unaffected by the proposed settlement.

The settlement is not yet final. It remains subject to approval by the FTC following a public comment period, and Corpay has stated it will continue to cooperate with the regulator as the process concludes.

Corpay said it has taken steps over the past several years to strengthen customer communications, compliance oversight, and internal controls, including measures introduced both before and after the June 2023 court order. Ron Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Corpay, said Corpay is committed to transparent customer disclosures, consent-based practices, and compliance controls across its US Vehicle Payments business.

The company has stated that it does not expect the proposed settlement to have a material impact on its ongoing operations or financial results.

Regulatory and market context

The case centres on the FTC's scrutiny of marketing and disclosure practices in the fuel and vehicle payments sector, an area that has drawn regulatory attention in the US in recent years over how card fees, terms, and consent processes are communicated to commercial customers. The FTC has pursued enforcement actions against providers of fleet and fuel card services over allegations of undisclosed fees and unclear billing terms, and the Corpay case follows the 2023 court order in the same matter.

For Corpay, which operates payment and expense management services including fuel cards, cross-border payments, and corporate expense tools, the settlement closes a long-running regulatory issue tied specifically to its vehicle payments division. Additional details on the proposed settlement, including the full terms subject to FTC review, are expected to become available once the public comment period concludes.

Corpay's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, covering the year ended 31 December 2025, was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 27 February 2026 and includes risk factors related to ongoing legal and regulatory matters.