Kybix, a KYB information exchange platform, has launched, aiming to move the industry away from repetitive, manual compliance checks.

The new platform is designed to change how financial institutions and multinational companies collect, share, and maintain trusted business identity data. Kybix is a Euroclear portfolio company, backed by Liminal, the venture studio founded by Temasek, and builds on Euroclear's existing GlobalWatch platform and network.

Addressing a fragmented KYB process

Financial institutions face increasing difficulty in understanding the businesses they work with, as complex ownership structures, fragmented data sources, and evolving regulations add to the volume of information that must be collected, verified, and maintained. This burden extends beyond onboarding, since existing customers require repeated review and recertification, generating substantial ongoing KYB workloads.

Kybix’s goal is to respond to this by creating a global network for business identity data sharing. Its platform combines public and private data within a single digital environment, allowing business information to be requested, provided, approved, enriched, refreshed, and reused across trusted relationships. The intention is to reduce the manual work and fragmentation that continue to characterise KYB processes across the industry.

Commenting on the launch, Ingo Ernst, CEO of Kybix, said KYB has remained too sectioned and manual, noting that while financial institutions are being asked to understand customers in greater detail and keep information current throughout the relationship, supporting infrastructure has not kept pace. Ernst stated that the company's ambition is to combine AI-powered technology with Euroclear's established network and financial infrastructure know-how to make trusted business information easier to maintain and reuse. Furthermore, Edwin De Pauw, Head of Compliance and Public Affairs at Euroclear, added that firms and clients are often asked to provide the same information repeatedly through hand-operated, segmented processes.

Platform capabilities and roadmap

At launch, Kybix focuses on building richer, more current digital business profiles. These combine data gathered through registries, APIs, and AI-powered research with confidential information provided directly by businesses, all kept within a secure exchange built to meet regulatory requirements.

The platform integrates secure information exchange, AI-powered questionnaires, third-party connectivity, and decision support. Companies can automate information requests, connect external data sources, and speed up analysis, while permission-based access and human oversight are maintained throughout.

Kybix has stated that it will extend into monitoring and risk insight over time, supporting a shift towards what it describes as perpetual KYB: transitioning from periodic checks to business information that remains current as companies and their risk profiles change. The company plans to work with financial institutions and multinational companies to build infrastructure for the secure reuse of reliable business information across international financial services.