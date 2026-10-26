ComplyCube has partnered with FlexAML to help UK trust and company service providers build risk-based AML onboarding and verification.

Identity verification and compliance automation platform ComplyCube has partnered with FlexAML, an anti-money laundering (AML) consultancy, to help trust and company service providers (TCSPs) turn regulatory requirements into practical compliance processes. Through the partnership, clients can combine global business verification, authentication, and risk-based onboarding in a single platform. FlexAML was founded in 2025 by Francesca Dixon, an AML specialist with more than a decade of experience in the virtual office industry.

AML pressure on UK corporate services

Regulatory scrutiny of the UK corporate services sector has increased According to Companies House, 815,277 new companies were incorporated in the year to March 2026, bringing the register to around 5.48 million companies, while the 2025 UK National Risk Assessment classified TCSPs as a high-risk sector for money laundering. Virtual office operators, company formation agents, and registered address providers must verify that a company is genuine, establish who owns and controls it, assess the individuals involved, and decide whether its activities or structure require closer scrutiny.

The combined offering allows TCSPs to verify companies worldwide, authenticate ultimate beneficial owners, directors, and company secretaries, and screen both entities and individuals against sanctions lists, politically exposed persons databases, and financial crime intelligence sources. Companies House data can be built into compliance workflows, with tailored rules applied to company data, ownership, and jurisdictional exposure. A risk matrix flags cases such as sanctions matches for enhanced due diligence or human review, while lower-risk applicants move through a simpler onboarding process.

Monitoring beyond onboarding

Changes in a company’s ownership, directors, activities, or sanctions exposure may require further customer due diligence after onboarding. ComplyCube’s ongoing AML screening and configurable risk management support periodic reviews and route cases that need human judgement to compliance staff. FlexAML uses its sector experience to help clients design their compliance rules, while ComplyCube provides the technology to put them into practice.

Milosh Caunhye, Solutions Consultant at ComplyCube, stated that compliance involves identifying potential risks and having the right controls to act on them. According to Caunhye, the partnership gives compliance teams greater control over onboarding decisions and links regulatory expertise with technology. For smaller TCSPs without large compliance teams, the arrangement combines advisory support and automated checks in a single offering.