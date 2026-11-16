Uber has confirmed that personal and driver’s licence data of thousands of drivers was stolen in a breach at vendor Fireworks AI.

The US-based ride-hailing company is notifying affected drivers following a cyberattack in October 2026 on one of its technology providers. In notices filed with several US state attorneys general, including in California, Uber stated that the provider informed it on 9 October 2026 that attackers had gained access to its systems and stolen internal credentials. These credentials were then used to access Uber data. Uber subsequently began contacting drivers whose personal information was held by the provider.

According to TechCrunch, the provider is Fireworks AI, which gives developers access to open AI models and the ability to use them. An Uber spokesperson confirmed that the notices relate to a security incident at Fireworks AI, which had access to some Uber data, and referred further questions to the vendor.

Exposure scale

Data breach notices reviewed by TechCrunch show that driver’s licence information belonging to 2,567 individuals in Massachusetts, 3,430 in South Carolina, and 1,873 in Rhode Island was stolen. A filing in Illinois indicates that residents of that state were also affected, although the number remains pending. Uber has also notified drivers in California without specifying how many were affected, and the overall figure is expected to rise as further notifications are filed.

Uber has not disclosed the total number of affected customers, nor how many drivers it is notifying.

Vendor breach extends to multiple clients

Fireworks AI reported the breach in October 2026, stating that attackers had obtained customer information, including billing data and some private AI datasets. A Fireworks AI spokesperson confirmed that the company had identified unauthorised access to some of its systems that affected customer data.

The company attributed the attack to a financially motivated cybercriminal group seeking to sell stolen tokens that grant access to large language models (LLMs). No known group has claimed responsibility for the data theft.

Uber is not the only Fireworks AI client affected. Notion has confirmed that its data was also stolen in the same incident. The attackers were able to access Notion customers’ chat transcripts. The case shows how a compromise at a single AI infrastructure provider can reach data held on behalf of several client companies. In Uber’s case, credentials taken from the vendor became the route into the company’s own data.