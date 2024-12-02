Compass Plus Technologies has launched FraudAxis, a fraud management platform designed to help financial institutions detect, prevent, and predict fraud in real-time across all payment channels.

The new platform is built on a modern, microservices-based architecture. FraudAxis is a hybrid solution that combines rule-based analysis with adaptive machine learning models. It enables banks, processors, and PSPs to shift from reactive to proactive fraud management. By analysing customer behaviour, anomalies, and risk patterns in real time, the platform reduces false positives, accelerates fraud detection, and safeguards customer trust, without slowing down operations or disrupting user experience.

Addressing fraud concerns

FraudAxis enables financial institutions to:

Respond earlier and more optimally to new fraud tactics – a hybrid approach combining adaptive ML models and an augmented library of configurable risk rules enables instant detection of evolving fraud schemes with efficient accuracy;

Predict and prevent fraud before it happens – behavioural profiling and anomaly detection create dynamic customer profiles, helping institutions uncover both known and unknown threats proactively;

Reduce false positives at scale – self-learning models adapt in real-time to changing behaviours, cutting unnecessary manual reviews and improving operational efficiency and customer experience;

Protect against fraud across channels – cross-channel analytics expose fraud attempts spanning digital and physical channels, often missed by siloed systems;

Provide fraud teams with full visibility and control – customisable workspaces offer teams the tools they need in one place, helping them investigate faster, make smarter decisions, and optimise fraud operations;

Analyse and optimise fraud strategy – real-time dashboards and a comprehensive reporting suite provide actionable insights, enabling teams to evaluate performance and continuously strengthen your fraud prevention approach;

Prevent with scalable performance – its microservices architecture supports high-volume processing, rapid deployment of updates, and easy integration with external and internal data sources, ensuring resilience without disruption.

With its flexible rles library, sandbox testing environment, and investigation tools, FraudAxis helps financial institutions to reduce fraud while meeting compliance and business objectives.