CLOWD9 partners with Netcetera to combat global payments fraud

CLOWD9 will be able to use the services Netcetera offers to its clients, such as the 3D secure issuer service for transaction authentication. Its core component is the Access Control Server (ACS), used by multiple banks and card issuers worldwide.

The 3D-Secure server is a product designed to provide customers reliable and safe payment processing services. The solution reduces the risks of non-authenticated transactions, lost revenue, and associated refunds, while enabling the experience of frictionless cardholder for the clients.

This collaboration will give CLOWD8 the possibility to offer its users worldwide a set of tools for frictionless payments, which will make the shopping experience faster and more secure.









CLOWD9’s payments scheme

CLOWD9 is a payment processing platform that is built entirely in the cloud and does not use a physical hardware. The customers around the world have virtual access to the platform, using instances, with payment transactions routed to the nearest cloud instance. It processes payments for traditional banks, neo-banks, as well as fintech companies, using regional payment preferences, such as the traditional cards, QR codes, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and biometrics.

The solutions provided by CLOWD9 include ISO messaging, where it can process multiple payment methods, such as gift cards, wearables, and biometric, as well as E-wallets, that customers can use to hold ledgers and connect to the payment methods that they want.

The platform also offers global coverage, crypto, where companies and exchanges can maximise the services, they want to provide their customers with, multi-currency, mobile and tokenisation, where the user can use Appley Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Host Card Emulation.





Netcetera’s partnerships and strategy

Based in Switzerland, global software company Netcetera offers secure IT products and personalised digital solutions for companies from different industries, such as financial technologies, digital payment, media, healthcare, insurance, and transport. Its aim is to provide companies, businesses and customers with the necessary equipment and services to protect themselves from fraud and online threats, as well as combating and preventing them.

At the end of December 2022, Netcetera appeared on the list of key partners and collaborators in the Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report, published by The Paypers. The paper set the scene for the latest insights and developments regarding fraud prevention services and technologies, as well as related regulations. The company contributed with insights, in a structure meant to show the way fraud can be approached in 2023. It offered information on fighting the most common types of fraud by developing new prevention strategies and schemes.

Earlier in 2022, Netcetera has joined Mastercard’s Digital First solutions as a partner in the Mastercard Engage programme. This platform gives customers the opportunity to deploy Mastercard Digital First solutions by offering access to a network of technologies and fintech partners. Following the collaboration with Netcetera, the companies aim to accelerate the digital transformation in payment and banking.



For more information about Netcetera, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.