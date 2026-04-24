Broadridge Financial Solutions has launched a central risk and liquidity optimisation solution built on its Tbricks-powered front-office platform.

The solution is powered by Tbricks, Broadridge's front-office technology, and brings together smart order routing, multi-asset market making, internalisation, centralised risk management, automated hedging, systematic indication-of-interest generation, and request-for-quote capabilities. The platform is intended to support both agency and principal trading activities across products, desks, and venues through one unified system.

Addressing sell-side fragmentation

The launch responds to structural challenges facing sell-side firms, which increasingly manage risk across siloed desks, operate disconnected trading workflows, and face pressure to deliver competitive liquidity under tighter capital and balance sheet constraints. Many firms currently rely on multiple systems to handle functions that, in practice, are tightly interdependent.

Through the process of consolidating execution, pricing, internalisation, and risk management, the platform aims to allow firms to internalise more client flow, centralise risk in real time, and reduce dependence on fragmented technology infrastructure. Broadridge positions the solution as enabling more efficient capital deployment and lower trading costs, while improving real-time visibility across the trading business.

In addition, the company describes the launch as an important step in its broader next-generation platform strategy, representing a global, multi-asset, multi-execution-channel trading infrastructure intended to serve evolving sell-side requirements.

Industry context

Capital efficiency has become a pressing concern for sell-side institutions in recent years, as regulatory requirements under frameworks such as Basel III and its successive iterations have raised the cost of holding risk on balance sheet. At the same time, the fragmentation of trading venues and the growth of electronic market-making across asset classes have increased operational complexity. Platforms that unify principal and agency trading workflows have grown in strategic relevance as firms seek to reduce technology overhead while maintaining competitive execution quality.

Broadridge's Tbricks platform, which underpins the new solution, has an established presence in equities and multi-asset front-office trading infrastructure. The integration of centralised risk and liquidity management functions into the same environment represents a logical extension of that capability set, particularly for firms looking to consolidate vendor relationships alongside operational workflows.

The solution is targeted at institutions seeking to eliminate the trade-offs historically associated with managing agency trading, principal trading, and bilateral trading capabilities across separate systems.