1Kosmos has made its Workforce identity verification and passwordless authentication product available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

The listing is intended to simplify procurement, billing, and deployment for security and identity teams operating across cloud and hybrid environments.

According to the official press release, the move comes as organisations contend with a range of identity-related threats, including remote hiring fraud, credential theft, service desk social engineering, and AI-enabled impersonation. Rather than relying solely on traditional authentication mechanisms, 1Kosmos Workforce is designed to bind system access to verified identity, combining government document verification with real-time biometric matching and liveness detection.

Google Cloud Marketplace allows organisations to deploy software packages on Google Cloud infrastructure (including services such as Compute Engine and Cloud Storage) without manual configuration, streamlining the path from procurement to deployment.

Platform capabilities and use cases

1Kosmos Workforce covers multiple stages of the employee identity lifecycle. For onboarding, the platform verifies government-issued documents against live biometrics to reduce exposure to hiring fraud, synthetic identities, and unauthorised account creation. For ongoing access, it replaces passwords with phishing-resistant authentication based on verified identity and biometrics.

The product also targets service desk operations, where social engineering attacks (such as impersonation during password resets or account recovery requests) represent a recognised vulnerability. In addition, through the process of applying biometric-backed verification at these touchpoints, the platform aims to reduce the risk of account compromise via social engineering.

Supported user groups include employees, contractors, third-party users, shared workstation users, and remote workers. The platform is designed to integrate with existing identity and access management (IAM), HR, IT service management (ITSM), and security tooling, embedding identity verification into established enterprise workflows.

Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos, noted that workforce identity has become a frontline security concern, with attackers increasingly targeting service desks and posing as legitimate job applicants, representing a threat further complicated by AI-enabled impersonation techniques.

The availability on Google Cloud Marketplace means organisations can consolidate purchasing through their existing Google Cloud agreements, which may simplify budget allocation and vendor management for enterprise procurement teams.