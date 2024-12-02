Zopa Group has announced its landmark partnership with Upvest in order to launch Investments for customers and clients in the UK.

Following this announcement, by being designed for the new generation of first-time investors, the collaboration is expected to see Upvest power Zopa’s investing capabilities, which are available in General Investment and ISA wrappers.

In addition, Zopa Investments is expected to be rolled out in beta to the already existing customers before becoming available to the wider public in early 2026. This process is set to initially target those 15 million UK adults who hold more than six months’ income in cash but are not yet investing.

The partnership’s focus on making investing easier and more trustworthy

According to the official press release, the partnership will support several UK consumers in the development of their investing journeys, powered by Upvest’s Investment API. At the same time, future updates will introduce a selection of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as well as user experience additions that include insights and prompts developed to optimise the manner in which customers get the most from the product.

Furthermore, users will be given the possibility to start investing in a quick and secure way, with as little as GBP 1, while also retaining the flexibility to withdraw and return funds throughout the tax year and maintain their full ISA allowance. The integration of Upvest’s technology is expected to improve how retail investors move and manage their ISA funds, making internal transfers (between the existing Zopa Cash ISA and new Stocks and Shares ISA) more efficient and fast.

Moreover, as the market is building around saving, this capability is set to offer more people the possibility to start investing while enabling financial institutions to better support long-term wealth building as well. At the same time, through the process of powering external ISA transfers and real-time visibility on transfer statuses, Upvest aims to help Zopa offer a holistic experience across saving and investing, as well as building customers’ confidence in managing and growing their money.