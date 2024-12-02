Worldpay has announced the launch of the Embedded Finance Engine, a new suite of financial service products that partners can integrate to support retention and revenue growth.

According to Worldpay, the Embedded Finance Engine is currently available to partners integrated with Worldpay for Platforms, enabling them to access embedded lending, banking, and commercial card issuing products. In the coming period, the company aims to expand its capabilities and further enhance its offerings.

Worldpay’s Embedded Finance Engine features

With Worldpay’s pre-built Embedded Finance capabilities, software platforms can provide optimal financial services directly from their business management applications. Through a single integration, the company’s service, which includes modern programming architecture and configurable widgets, facilitates embedded financial services that are ready to launch out of the box, without needing major investment or additional resources.

Furthermore, the Embedded Finance Engine focuses on minimising the complexity of compliance and fraud risk for software platforms, enabling them to focus on their core business. By handling regulatory requirements and risk management, Worldpay mitigates the need for additional operating expenses usually associated with launching and maintaining new financial offerings. As Worldpay introduces new services, platforms are set to be able to activate them efficiently, without facing additional costs or dedicating resources to ongoing compliance and fraud prevention.

Commenting on the launch, representatives from Worldpay underlined their company’s continued commitment to supporting its software partners in meeting the needs of their users. Worldpay aims to enable them to become a one-stop platform for their customers while also providing them with solutions that go beyond just payments, such as the Embedded Finance Engine. By equipping partners with purpose-built and user-friendly technology with simple integrations, the company seeks to assist them in benefiting from new opportunities and delivering more value to their users.