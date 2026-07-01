WNSTN.ai has joined Google Cloud Marketplace and launched an enterprise API integration for compliant AI in financial services.

The US-based company, which positions itself as a compliance-first AI infrastructure platform for financial services, announced the move on 29 June 2026. The listing on Google Cloud Marketplace is paired with a new enterprise API that allows brokerages and other regulated financial institutions to deploy AI-powered personalisation, investment ideas, and explainable insights directly within their digital platforms, with the stated aim of reducing time-to-delivery.

Compliance-focused positioning

WNSTN.ai describes its platform as purpose-built for regulated financial environments, designed to help institutions adopt AI while maintaining auditability, transparency, and governance standards. The API integration is now available as a turnkey solution through the Google Cloud ecosystem, which the company says extends its ability to deliver enterprise-grade AI experiences through secure, interoperable workflows.

Commenting on the announcement, Roy Michaeli, CEO of WNSTN, said financial institutions should not have to choose between innovation and compliance, adding that the expanded collaboration with Google Cloud and the new API integration is intended to help firms deliver personalised client experiences while maintaining regulatory controls and audit-ready governance from the outset.

Dai Vu, Managing Director for Marketplace and ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud, said the Marketplace listing is designed to help customers deploy, manage, and scale WNSTN's compliance-first AI layer on Google Cloud's infrastructure, allowing WNSTN to support customers delivering personalised insights and analysis within their digital platforms.

Broader use across the client lifecycle

According to WNSTN, the Marketplace listing and API integration are intended to improve interoperability and scalability for enterprise deployments, enabling financial institutions to orchestrate AI-driven experiences across client engagement, onboarding, financial education, and trading interactions, in addition to broader workflow use cases.

For larger institutional players operating in capital markets, the company frames the offering as a faster route to deploying compliant AI tools for investors, without requiring institutions to build compliance, personalisation, and AI orchestration infrastructure independently.

The announcement comes as financial institutions face continued pressure to integrate AI capabilities into client-facing services while meeting regulatory expectations around explainability and governance. By distributing its platform through Google Cloud Marketplace, WNSTN aims to position itself as an infrastructure layer that regulated institutions can use to modernise digital investor experiences without compromising on regulatory requirements, according to the company.