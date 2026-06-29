Goldman Sachs has begun recruiting in Ireland to assess the viability of launching its Marcus digital banking business in the country.

According to Bloomberg, the recruitment effort marks Goldman's first concrete steps towards entering the EU consumer banking market, following regulatory discussions with Irish authorities reported in the prior year.

Marcus, Goldman Sachs's consumer banking arm, has accumulated more than EUR 90 billion in deposits across the US and the UK since its 2016 launch, predominantly through high yield savings accounts. The bank currently offers a rate of 3.75% on its on demand savings account in the UK. In addition, Goldman holds a banking licence in Germany, which permits it to offer financial services across the EU.

Ireland's deposit market and strategic rationale

Ireland presents a particular opportunity due to the scale and composition of its household deposit base. According to the Central Bank of Ireland, Irish households hold approximately EUR 220 billion in bank deposits or hard currency, much of which remains in accounts with domestic banks earning rates as low as 0.1%.

Nick Carcaterra, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson, stated that the firm was exploring bringing the Marcus deposits business to Ireland, with no fixed timeline in place, and that select hires were being made to assess product fit and determine the path forward.

A successful launch would represent Goldman's first move into consumer banking within the EU, enabling the bank to gather retail deposits to fund its broader European activity. Deposits denominated in euros have gained strategic significance for banks based in the US since Brexit, as financial activity has progressively shifted from the UK to continental Europe.

A competitive but evolving market

The Irish retail banking market has undergone notable consolidation, following the withdrawal of several international lenders, including NatWest Group and KBC Group, during the financial crisis era. The market remains largely dominated by AIB and Bank of Ireland Group.

A number of fintech firms have entered Ireland in recent years. Monzo Bank, the digital lender based in the UK, launched in the country in April, offering 1.8% on its instant access savings accounts. Revolut has achieved significant traction, attracting 3.4 million customers in a country with a population of approximately 5.3 million.

Analysts have noted, however, that Irish savers have historically shown reluctance to move deposits away from dominant domestic institutions, even when alternatives offer more favourable rates.