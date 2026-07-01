Danske Bank has extended its agreement with Amazon Web Services to accelerate AI implementation and improve productivity.

Under the extended agreement, the bank will work with AWS to modernise its IT systems, strengthen its cloud and data infrastructure, and adjust how technology is developed and delivered internally.

The agreement builds on an earlier phase of the partnership, which focused on establishing cloud and data foundations to support Danske Bank’s technology strategy. The next phase centres on what the companies describe as co-innovation, a working method already used to build the migration platform that has supported the bank’s move of applications to the cloud. In addition, the same approach is now being extended to generative AI initiatives, including an exception-based services project that has produced reusable components intended for other AI-related work across the bank.

Through the extended deal, Danske Bank will gain access to Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, AWS’s generative AI platform and agent development tools. According to AWS, this gives the bank access to a range of AI models, data protection features, and a managed platform designed to support projects from initial testing through to production deployment.

Frans Woelders, Chief Operating Officer at Danske Bank, said the agreement follows a recent update to the bank’s Forward ’28 strategy and gives it earlier access to AWS developments in cloud computing and AI, alongside engineering support. Moreover, Tanuja Randery, Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA at AWS, said the first phase of the partnership focused on cloud and data foundations, with the extended agreement now applying Bedrock and Bedrock AgentCore to AI-enabled banking services.

Implications for customers and operations

Danske Bank said the collaboration is intended to support faster delivery of new features and updates in its mobile and online banking services, alongside improvements to the resilience of its digital offering and more data-driven personalisation for customers. Internally, the bank expects the expanded cloud, data and AI foundation to support faster software development and more efficient delivery of technology and AI services.

The bank has framed the agreement as part of a broader ambition to strengthen its position as a technology-focused bank in the Nordic region, alongside continued investment in AI-driven operations. Financial terms of the extended agreement were not disclosed. The move reflects a wider trend among European banks to deepen partnerships with major cloud providers as they look to integrate generative AI into both customer-facing and internal systems, while managing data governance and regulatory requirements associated with AI deployment in financial services.