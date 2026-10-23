Payroll-linked lender VIVA Finance has secured new debt capital to expand its lending business. The US-based financial technology platform has closed a USD 150 million credit facility with Viola Credit, an alternative asset manager focused on technology-enabled lending. VIVA Finance will use the funds to grow its core lending operations and reach consumers who are often underserved by traditional credit bureaus and banks.

How payroll-linked lending works

VIVA Finance offers personal loans repaid through its payroll-linked infrastructure. The platform integrates directly with employees’ direct deposit, so repayments are taken automatically from salary payments. According to the company, this lower-risk repayment method allows it to offer better terms and lower interest rates than traditional personal loan alternatives, while keeping loan terms transparent for borrowers.

The company targets consumers who struggle to access affordable credit during financial emergencies, a group it says is often overlooked by traditional credit platforms. Jack Markwalter, CEO and founder of VIVA Finance, said the facility will allow the company to bring its credit products to more consumers and help them avoid predatory alternatives. He added that Viola Credit’s experience in fintech and structured finance makes it a suitable partner for the company’s next phase of growth.

Expanding distribution across the employee credit ecosystem

The facility follows a period of expansion for VIVA Finance, which has been growing its distribution through partnerships across the employee credit ecosystem. As a debt facility rather than an equity round, the financing provides capital to fund loans as the company scales its platform and expands its market footprint.

Michael Chen, Managing Director and Head of US Investments at Viola Credit, said VIVA Finance has built a platform that addresses a gap in consumer finance, and that its payroll integration and approach to responsible lending have supported its performance. For VIVA Finance, the facility provides the capital to increase loan volumes through employer and partner channels, as demand for payroll-linked loans continues to rise among employees seeking alternatives to high-cost credit.