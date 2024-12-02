Truist Financial Corporation and Plaid have announced a data-access agreement to expand secure Open Banking connectivity for consumer and small business clients.

The agreement moves Truist's Open Banking infrastructure away from credential-sharing towards an API-based model aligned with the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) standard. The shift allows clients to manage or revoke third-party data connections directly, addressing a longstanding concern in Open Banking adoption around permission transparency and account security.

Shared infrastructure and fraud signals

Beyond connectivity, the partnership is set to include joint product development and architectural improvements. A key element is the use of shared data and risk indicators drawn from both companies' existing networks to strengthen fraud detection. The arrangement also introduces a streamlined returning-user login experience intended to reduce friction in the authentication journey for clients connecting Truist accounts to third-party applications via Plaid.

The use of FDX-aligned APIs reflects a broader industry shift in the US towards standardised, consent-based data access, representing a direction that has gained regulatory relevance following the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) Open Banking rulemaking under Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act. While the announcement does not reference specific regulatory requirements, the technical direction aligns with emerging compliance expectations for data portability and access control.

Strategic context

According to the official press release, Plaid operates one of the larger data networks in the US Open Banking ecosystem, connecting consumers to thousands of financial applications. For Truist, formalising API-based connectivity with Plaid positions the bank within a model that moves away from screen scraping, a practice increasingly flagged for security and data integrity risks.

The partnership also includes provisions for continued collaboration on product optimisations, suggesting an ongoing development relationship rather than a one-time integration. Both parties indicated the agreement is intended to support develoment across the Open Banking ecosystem more broadly, while also focusing on meeting the needs of customers and remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry.

The announcement comes as US financial institutions continue to navigate the transition towards Open Finance frameworks, balancing client demand for connected financial services with data governance obligations.