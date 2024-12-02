Treasury Prime partners with Liberty Bank





Throughout this partnership, customers within the fintech space will be provided with effective and secure banking services and products. Liberty Bank is set to work with businesses and companies that are members of the Treasury Prime platform in order to create new channels for end customers. This will enable end users to interact and consume the bank’s comprehensive suite of financial solutions, such as its Wires, ACH, and Deposit Accounts.

The collaboration follows the increasing need and demand for flexible, safe, and scalable embedded banking services that effectively meet the needs and preferences of firms and clients. The deal will also prioritise the process of maintaining the development of those diverse companies and businesses while planning to facilitate B2C and B2B payments as well.

By joining Treasury Prime’s network, Liberty Bank will be given the opportunity to drive deposit growth and fee income, while also providing its customer base with secure banking experiences.









Treasury Prime’s recent partnerships

US-based embedded banking software platform, Treasury Prime had multiple collaborations and strategic partnerships in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, Treasury Prime announced its collaboration with Academy Bank to deliver embedded finance solutions to its clients and customers. The main objective of the partnership was set on providing businesses and companies with simple access to Academy Bank’s deposit products, which enabled them to offer FDIC-insured accounts to their users. This process took place while the enterprises made sure they are fully meeting and respecting the regulatory requirements of the market.

Businesses were enabled to quickly and securely develop and expand their payments, while also depositing products and promoting strong client engagement and retention.

Earlier in June 2023, the embedded banking software platform collaborated with Checkout.com in order to improve enterprise payment solutions and services. The deal focused on optimising payment products that benefited both the enterprises and their end users. Treasury Prime and Checkout.com intended to launch multiple new initiatives in the following months, which included a tool that was designed to allow end clients to fund their accounts while using their debit card credentials.

The Debit Card Funding product was developed in order to minimise friction during the process of opening a new account, thus improving the overall customer experience and the availability of funds. The collaboration also focused on enabling Treasury Prime clients to contact directly with Checkout.com to make use of its suite of solutions and services, as well as improve payment procedures for their customers. The new tools that were set to result and be launched through this partnership are planned to allow enterprises and companies to optimise their payment workflows and access capabilities through the use of the Checkout.com platform.