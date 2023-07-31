Treasury Prime and Academy Bank form Banking-as-a-Service partnership

The main objective of this partnership is to provide businesses with simple access to Academy Bank's deposit services, enabling them to provide FDIC-insured accounts to their clients while fully adhering to regulatory requirements. Businesses can quickly develop and expand their payment and deposit products while promoting strong client engagement and retention by integrating Treasury Prime's BaaS platform with Academy Bank's banking infrastructure.
Officials from Treasury Prime said Academy Bank's ability to service deposit customers in a highly personalised manner, combined with their commitment to innovation, forms a strong foundation for their partnership. They are proud to welcome Academy Bank to their bank network and work together to deliver revolutionising banking experiences.
Academy Bank's representatives expressed their views on the partnership, stating that it aligns perfectly with their dedication to innovation and focus on the fintech industry. Through the utilisation of Treasury Prime's technology, they can elevate their offerings and equip fintech partners with the necessary tools to expedite their growth and deliver cutting-edge financial services.
This partnership follows Treasury Prime’s success in rapidly expanding its bank network, which now exceeds 15 financial institutions nationwide.
Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace.
The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation, and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population.
Academy Bank is a full-service bank with USD 2.4 billion in assets and over 70 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri. The company provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management, and mortgage services.
Academy Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a USD 3.6 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank’s sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, serves active and retired military and civilian clients across the US and around the world.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions