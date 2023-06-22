Subscribe
News

Treasury Prime partners with Checkout.com

Thursday 22 June 2023 12:45 CET | News

US-based embedded banking software platform Treasury Prime has partnered with Checkout.com to improve enterprise payment solutions.

 

The collaboration between these two entities aims to support new payment solutions that benefit both enterprises and their end-users. Specifically, Treasury Prime and Checkout.com plan to launch several new initiatives in the coming months, including a product that allows end-users to fund their accounts using their debit card credentials. 

This Debit Card Funding product was designed to minimise friction during the account opening process thus improving user experience as well as the availability of funds. The partnership will also allow Treasury Prime customers to contract directly with Checkout.com to make use of its solutions and improve payment processes for their users. In essence, the new services and products that will result from this collaboration will allow enterprises to optimise their payment workflows and access capabilities through the Checkout.com platform. 

According to the company press release, Treasury Prime has also announced a partnership with Cable to improve compliance assurance and testing capabilities. Moreover, the company also introduced OneKey Banking, a solution that provides a simple, safe, and scalable way to tap into the full potential of a company’s multi-bank network.

 

Other recent partnerships involving checkout.com

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Working with merchants on a global scale, Checkout.com provides access to local payment methods through its payments platform for businesses such as Sainsbury's, Sony, and Wise. 

In June 2023, UK-based Endava partnered with Checkout.com to allow merchants to extract more value from each online payment. Representatives from Checkout.com talked about the complex and ever-evolving nature of global payments. They also revealed the partnership’s potential to help businesses navigate the associated challenges and adapt to changing demand. Endava’s expertise across retail and payments allows payment service providers to keep pace with the escalating adoption of SaaS tools and commerce platforms. 

In May 2023,  Checkout.com received a Retail Payment Services licence from the Central Bank of the UAE. Securing this license allowed Checkout.com to unlock its full proposition for merchants in the UAE. Specifically, the company gained the ability to offer merchant acquiring solutions, payment aggregation services, and cross-border fund transfers. 

Checkout.com’s officials talked about this milestone achievement and highlighted that it shows the level of trust, commitment, and strength of the relationship they continue to have in serving both domestic and international brands to expand in the UAE.


More: Link


