Treasury Prime partners with Astra





Through this collaboration, Treasury Prime’s customers have access to instant account funding and disbursements via push-to-card capabilities. With this, clients can offer their end-users faster and more efficient funding options while improving their customer experiences by facilitating swift account funding.











The partnership’s offering

By combining the speed, accessibility, and efficiency of Astra’s transfer technology with Treasury Prime’s embedded finance marketplace, the two companies aim to improve the way businesses and end users conduct transactions. According to officials, instant payment technology represents the future of financial transactions, providing instant access to funds with increased efficiency, security, and convenience. The companies’ objective is to create a more dynamic and connected financial landscape, as well as to support expansion and foster financial inclusion.





By leveraging its APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime supports banks and enterprise partners in innovating, adapting, growing, and scaling their businesses in a rapidly changing and competitive marketplace. The company offers a range of services, including money transfers, risk mitigation, and access to a chartered bank’s infrastructure.Recently, Treasury Prime entered multiple partnerships, including one with Liberty Bank in August 2023. The collaboration aims to provide fintech end-users with digital banking products and solutions. More specifically, Liberty Bank works with businesses and companies that are members of the Treasury Prime platform to create new channels for end customers, therefore enabling them to interact and use the bank’s comprehensive suite of financial solutions.Moreover, at the end of July 2023, Treasury Prime partnered with Academy Bank to deliver embedded finance services to its customers. The collaboration’s main objective is to offer businesses simple access to Academy Bank’s deposit services, allowing them to provide FDIC-insured accounts to their clients while adhering to regulatory requirements.In June 2023, Treasury Prime entered a collaboration with Checkout.com, aiming to improve enterprise payment solutions. The two companies want to support new payment solutions by launching several new initiatives, including a product that allows end-users to fund their accounts using their debit card credentials.

