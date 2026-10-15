TreasurUp and Apideck have partnered to let business banks embed their services in more than 50 accounting and ERP systems.

Netherlands-based TreasurUp, a provider of channel solutions for daily business banking, and Belgium-based Apideck, an integration infrastructure company, have partnered to help business banks embed their services within the accounting and ERP systems their clients use. Banks can reach more than 50 systems through a single integration, under their own brand and on their own payment rails. According to the companies, most banks lack a complete ERP connectivity offering, even though business clients increasingly make payment, hedging, and cash decisions in software such as QuickBooks, Xero, NetSuite, and Exact Online. The solution is available to banks in Europe and North America.

Division of roles and client experience

TreasurUp provides the bank’s capabilities within or alongside the ERP system, starting with account balances, payment orchestration, and reconciliation, which can be extended with FX execution, FX hedging, cash flow forecasting, and liquidity management, all fully white-labelled. Apideck connects these capabilities to more than 50 accounting and ERP systems through one API, handling authentication, connection management, technical build, and certification. Its pass-through architecture means no copy of the client’s accounting data is stored. The bank provides the accounts, payment rails, FX pricing, and liquidity products, and retains the client relationship.

For the bank’s clients, a finance manager connects the company’s accounting system to the embedded app once. Approved supplier bills then appear as payment proposals for review and approval, with payment status flowing back into the books and bank transactions appearing in the accounting system’s reconciliation screen. Foreign-currency invoices are shown as FX exposures with hedging proposals based on the company’s own policy, and cash flow forecasts are built from actual receivables, payables, and balances. If the company changes ERP system, it reconnects without the bank needing to take action.

Coverage and rollout

In North America, the solution covers QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, NetSuite, and Dynamics 365 Business Central. In the Benelux, it covers Exact Online, Twinfield, Yuki, and Moneybird; in the UK, it covers Xero and Sage. This sits alongside TreasurUp’s bank footprint in the Nordics, the Benelux, and Germany. A single integration replaces separate projects for each ERP, and further connectors can be added on request. After an intake process, the joint team proposes a rollout plan and commercial terms based on the modules selected and the expected number of connected clients.

Niels van Daatselaar, CEO and co-founder of TreasurUp, stated that business clients decide what to execute at the moment they book an invoice, place an order, or see a cash surplus, which increasingly happens in their ERP, and that banks absent from that moment risk losing payment flows or the daily relationship. Gertjan De Wilde, CEO and co-founder of Apideck, stated that every accounting and ERP system has its own API, data model, and partner programme, and that Apideck removes this work from the bank. According to De Wilde, the partnership allows banks to retain the payments, the FX business, and the client conversation.