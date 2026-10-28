Tipalti has launched Tipalti Treasury, combining real-time cash visibility and forecasting with accounts payable, after acquiring Statement.

Finance automation platform Tipalti has introduced Tipalti Treasury, a treasury solution built into its platform following its acquisition of Statement in 2025. The solution connects real-time cash visibility and automated forecasting with Tipalti’s accounts payable (AP) tools. It is aimed at mid-market businesses operating across multiple entities, banks, and currencies, offering cash management and forecasting without the need to implement and maintain a standalone treasury management system.

Cash visibility and forecasting

Tipalti Treasury consolidates cash balances and transactions across banks, entities, and currencies into a single dashboard, with access to intraday and prior-day balances and transaction-level detail. Its forecasting tool combines live bank transactions with ERP data, including open invoices and scheduled payments, to produce customisable 13-week cash flow forecasts that help finance teams anticipate liquidity needs.

The solution connects to a global network of banks and financial institutions through direct connections, removing the need to gather information manually from separate banking portals. It also combines visibility into current cash positions with upcoming payment obligations from Tipalti’s AP product, giving finance teams a fuller picture of their cash flow and more control over payment decisions.

Treasury as a strategic function

According to Tipalti, economic volatility and pressure to optimise working capital have made accurate cash flow information more important, turning treasury from a largely operational function into a strategic priority. Idan Vlodinger, VP of Treasury Solutions at Tipalti, stated that treasury is now about knowing where capital is and anticipating what comes next. According to Vlodinger, many businesses still make financial decisions using outdated information and fragmented systems, and connecting treasury and AP gives finance teams the clarity and control to manage liquidity and risk.

Tipalti processes more than USD 100 billion in annualised payment volume in 120 currencies for more than 6,500 customers across more than 200 countries and territories. Its platform spans accounts payable, mass payments, procurement, expenses, cards, and now treasury, and it partners with Citi, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and Visa. Linking treasury to AP means cash forecasts can draw directly on the payments a business has already scheduled through the platform.