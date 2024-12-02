UK-based business management platform Tide has announced the launch of a new cashback capability developed to support small businesses in saving money when they spend.





Supporting both online and in-store payments, Tide’s cashback offer, available through the Rewards section of the company’s app, covers over 100 brands, including Apple, Currys, Deliveroo, Sainsbury’s, Wickes, and Grind Coffee, among others. Considering the current economic market, where the Consumer Price Index (CPI) ran unexpectedly high at 3.6% in June 2025, small businesses are feeling the pressure, with everyday savings becoming important for them.

Supporting small businesses across the UK

With the newly added cashback feature, Tide aims to help members collectively save millions of pounds, directing cash back towards their businesses and allowing them to expand their operations. According to the company, feedback from the online launch has been positive, with members, regardless of their category, showcasing engagement with the tool. Tide mentions that this underlines how the offer aligns with daily business needs.

Furthermore, the launch of the cashback capability was assisted by Tide’s collaboration with Valuedynamx, a loyalty and rewards programme provider. The initiative comes as part of Tide’s broader commitment to help members save resources, including time and money, through personalised and exclusive offers based on members’ spending behaviours and business demands. Commenting on the news, representatives from Valuedynamx highlighted that, as small businesses often face difficulties in budgeting while investing in growth, Tide’s new cashback rewards offering focuses on converting everyday business spending into a strategic advantage, supporting members reclaim money they are spending and direct it into their operations and expansion strategies.

The launch comes shortly after Tide expanded its credit offering to all UK SMEs through a GBP 100 million debt facility. The company scaled Tide Credit Flex, its credit product, to make it a featured offering for eligible users, allowing them to better manage cash flow. When conducting a payment, users were set to be able to use Credit Flex to divide the cost into smaller monthly payments and avoid a balance dip.