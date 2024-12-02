



Credit Flex represents a short-term loan facility integrated into the Tide app to help manage cash flow. Eligible Tide members are pre-approved and can access up to GBP 5.000 credit immediately. Individual loans have a four-month term and an interest rate of 3.3% per month. At the time of a new payment, Tide users can use Credit Flex to spread the cost into smaller monthly payments to avoid a balance dip. Members can get an instant cash boost for their previous payments by using Credit Flex to pay back over several months.











As flexible, short-term working capital is essential to the success of SMEs, Credit Flex aims to help small businesses spread the cost of bank transfers into smaller monthly payments.

Earlier in 2025, Tide secured a GBP 100 million debt facility from Fasanara Capital, a UK-based investment manager, enabling Tide to make Credit Flex available to all its SME customers across the UK.

The initiative comes at a time when Tide’s product, launched in 2017, now serves 650.000 SMEs, more than 10% of the UK market, offering bank accounts, financial and administrative tools, payment services, and expense and credit management services.





SMEs' activity in the UK

SMEs across the UK are navigating a growing financial landscape. The Small Business Finance Markets Report for 2025 by the British Business Bank highlights the importance of business investment and the role of access to finance. Some important key findings are: