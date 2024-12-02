Tide has launched an easy access cash ISA for sole traders in the UK, offering tax-free savings within its existing business platform.

The Tide Cash ISA offers a variable rate of 3.25% AER, tax-free, on annual contributions of up to GBP 20.000, in line with the current UK ISA allowance. The account provides instant, penalty-free access to funds and requires no separate application outside of the Tide platform. Eligible deposits are protected up to GBP 120.000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), with the product powered by ClearBank.

Expanding the savings proposition for the self-employed

The launch follows the introduction of Tide's Instant Saver in 2023, marking a continued focus on broadening the financial tools available to small business owners. Through the process of integrating the cash ISA directly into the same application used for day-to-day business management, Tide positions the product as a consolidation of personal wealth-building and business financial management within a single interface.

The cash ISA is specifically designed for sole traders, representing a segment of the self-employed market that often operates without the structural separation between personal and business finances that limited companies maintain. For this group, the ability to manage tax-efficient savings alongside business accounts in one place carries practical relevance, particularly as the UK ISA framework remains one of the more accessible tax-free savings mechanisms available to individuals.

Tide currently serves more than 800.000 small businesses across the UK, accounting for approximately 14% of the market. A company official noted that the product is intended to offer a straightforward, tax-efficient savings option with the flexibility to access funds as needed.

The integration of a regulated savings vehicle into a business management platform reflects a wider trend among fintech providers targeting SMEs and the self-employed, where bundling financial services has become an increasingly common growth strategy. Tide's positioning as an all-in-one platform for small business finances makes the cash ISA a logical extension of its existing product set, though the product's variable rate structure means returns are subject to change.