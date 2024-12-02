Tide, a UK-based business management platform, has announced its arrival in France with the launch of a Partner Credit Services (PCS) offering.

With the launch of the PCS feature, Tide plans to gradually expand its services to provide French SMEs with an all-in-one financial platform.

France, an important market for SMEs

France is the second-largest economy in the EU. The country has more than 4 million SMEs and over 6.9 million employees, creating an important economic pillar. However, French SMEs face difficulties in accessing financing. Challenges include rigidity from traditional service providers, administrative burdens, and a slow and tedious application process for digital entrepreneurs. Tide aims to address these issues with its financing offerings. Employed professionals and freelancers will receive optimal services tailored to their specific needs.

Features for SMEs

Entrepreneurs and SMEs interested in the offer must fill in their financial needs and its purpose, such as short-term cash flow, growth, or equipment. They must also provide business details. Partner lenders then validate the applications based on their internal criteria.

More about the credit offers:

A selection accessible in a few minutes;

Financing capabilities of up to EUR 3 million;

Interest rates start at 0.8% per month;

No application fees;

Average response between 1 hour and 48 hours if no additional information is required.

What you need to know about Tide

Tide launched in 2017 in the UK. It offers connected financial and administrative management solutions to SMBs. Tide also offers a wide range of tools, including business accounts and accounting services. It supports 1.5 million SMBs in the UK, India, and Germany.

Additionally, in August 2025, Tide became the first card provider to remove all printed numbers from its cards, including the card number, expiry code, and three-digit security code, thereby eliminating exposure to various types of card fraud.