Temenos, a Switzerland-based banking technology provider listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, has announced the expansion of its SaaS offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to include digital banking and payments, adding to its existing Core Banking SaaS on AWS.

The expansion enables financial institutions to deploy core, digital, and payments capabilities as an integrated SaaS offering on AWS, or to adopt individual components in line with their technology strategy.

The offering supports composable deployment across retail, business, and corporate banking. Banks can adopt individual components, select an end-to-end enterprise service, or combine both approaches. Temenos can integrate with existing bank systems or deliver a pre-configured, pre-integrated deployment for faster time-to-value.

Deployment flexibility and geographic coverage

AWS infrastructure provides broad geographical coverage to support local data residency requirements and high availability within banks' chosen regions. The Temenos SaaS on AWS offering is aligned with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, covering operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, cost optimisation, and sustainability standards.

Temenos and AWS have collaborated since 2019, with deployments across a range of financial institutions, including MidWestOne Bank in the US, Credem in Italy, WeLab Bank in Hong Kong, and Bank ABC's Ila Bank in Bahrain.

Furthermore, the expansion reflects a broader industry shift toward composable, cloud-based banking architectures that allow financial institutions to modernise incrementally rather than undertake wholesale core system replacements.

Commenting on the news, Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Temenos, noted that the expansion strengthens the company's SaaS capabilities, providing banks with greater flexibility in deploying Temenos solutions in line with their technology strategy. Adding to this, Scott Mullins, Managing Director of Worldwide Financial Services at AWS, said the expansion enables institutions to adopt new capabilities at their own pace, with security, scalability, and regulatory alignment.