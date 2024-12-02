SWK Bank, Mambu team to expand BaaS services in DACH region

The companies are bundling their complementary service offerings in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS), to create a new joint offering for B2B customers.

SWK Bank will be contributing its modular banking services in the personal loan and deposit business, while Mambu will contribute its cloud-native banking platform. According to the joint company press release, SWK Bank and Mambu have developed the first marketable module in the investment area in only three months.

The offer will be rolled out to customers in Germany at first, with an expansion abroad to follow. Apart from more flexibility and fast product extensions for customers, the two companies aim to enable a shortened time-to-market process on the basis of state-of-the-art, media-interruption-free and secure technology.











Mambu’s expansion strategy in 2022

This is the last in Mambu’s geographical and product expansion this year. In the first half of September 2022, provider Mambu teamed with long-time partner, Pan-African microfinance bank Carbon Finance, to launch BNPL offer Carbon Zero.

Following a partnership with Visa signed in July 2022, Mambu customers benefit from a seamless connection to Visa VPS for end-to-end card issuing and processing. Mambu had previously signed a strategic partnership with cross-currency money movement Western Union in June, to integrate its solution into the Western Union’s real time multi-currency digital wallet and digital banking platform in Europe.

In May 2022, alternative finance provider for small and medium-sized SMEs ThinCats selected Mambu’s cloud banking technology platform to scale at pace and expand its SME lending offering.

Mambu partnered with Brim Financial to deliver a more powerful digital banking, deposit, lending, and cards platform across Canada and the US. Reaching outside of the North American continent, the fintech had thorough business to attend to in Latin America this year, with Mexico-based microlender CAME (Consejo de Asistencia al Microentrepreneur) migrating its operations to cloud to Mambu in March 2022 and Chilean digital lender Mento has gone live on Mambu’s SaaS cloud banking platform to extend loans via cloud technology to more population segments.





German Banking-as-a-Service market

According to a recent market report, banks and fintechs companies in Germany are increasingly interested in using a BaaS platform to improve their business processes and provide secure contactless payments to speed up their payment transactions.

The penchant for BaaS-services is predicted to rise following COVID-19, as banks and fintech firms are more likely to streamline their operations in order to improve clients' digital experiences. In the approaching years, these elements are expected to present prospective growth prospects, Mordor Intelligence forecasts.

