Starling Bank has started to focus across the Atlantic for future growth prospects as it’s eyeing a US banking licence or entering the market through an acquisition.

Following this announcement, officials of the company also mentioned that if Starling Bank were to acquire a US lender, it would represent a process of re-platforming the bank through its SaaS arm as a case study for the technology.

In addition, this opportunity will allow the institution to own and operate a regulated bank in the region of the US. Starling Bank will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.



More information on Starling Bank’s strategy of development

Back in April 2025, Engine by Starling, the Software-as-a-Service business from Starling Bank, announced that it had developed its first overseas subsidiary in North America. As the US presents significant opportunities for Engine, the launch was expected to enable the company to offer organisations the possibility to improve customer experience, while also optimising their operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Earlier in November 2024, Starling Bank launched a new tool that was developed to optimise the manner in which customers detect and guard against bank impersonation scams. The product, known as a ‘call status indicator,’ informed customers in real time whether an incoming call is genuinely from Starling, allowing them to recognise potential scams immediately. This function aimed to alert users if a caller was impersonating Starling and attempting to convince them to make payments.

These indicators appeared on both the home and payment screens, guiding customers who may feel pressured to transfer money by verifying if a legitimate Starling representative is on the call. At the same time, the bank anticipated that the tool would reassure users and reduce the financial impact of fraud.