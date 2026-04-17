Slash Financial, a US-based business banking platform, has raised USD 100 million in a Series C funding round led by Ribbit Capital, with co-investment from Khosla Ventures and Goodwater Capital.

The round values the company at USD 1.4 billion, bringing it to unicorn status, and takes total capital raised to more than USD 160 million. New Enterprise Associates and Y Combinator also participated, each investing in Slash for the fourth time.

Founded in 2021, Slash surpassed USD 250 million in annualised revenue in 2025, growing from USD 10 million to that figure in 24 months, according to company data. The platform processes more than USD 30 billion in annualised payment volume and serves more than 5,000 businesses. The company also exceeded USD 1 billion in annualised stablecoin payment volume within nine months of launching that product.

Twin AI agent and product expansion

Alongside the funding announcement, Slash has launched Twin, an AI-powered financial agent described as an AI Chief of Staff for business finances. Twin uses contextual access to a company's full Slash account to surface insights on recurring financial tasks and take direct action, including card and bank payments, invoice generation, and virtual account creation, informed by real-time data across accounts, card spend, treasury, and reimbursements. All activity runs through a secure agent layer that keeps sensitive account and card details protected.

Furthermore, the launch reflects a broader strategic direction for Slash, positioning the platform for businesses operating with lean teams and high payment volumes, including those running AI-native operations where automated financial workflows reduce the need for manual intervention.

Talking about the milestone, Victor Cardenas, CEO and co-founder of Slash, said the Series C enables the company to build more industries, more markets, and more financial tools at a greater speed.