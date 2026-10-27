Revolut to launch Revolut Ventures with Carne Group in 2027

Revolut has announced Revolut Ventures, an investment platform that will give eligible customers access to unlisted technology companies. Developed in partnership with Carne Group and managed by Revolut, the platform is scheduled to launch in 2027 and will be integrated directly into the Revolut app. Revolut reports more than 80 million customers worldwide.

Access to companies before they go public

Revolut Ventures is intended to let eligible retail investors add venture capital exposure to their existing portfolios. The company links the launch to changes in public markets: according to PitchBook and Morningstar Indexes data cited by Revolut, the median age of technology companies at IPO rose from 6.9 years in 2014 to 11 years in 2025. Federal Reserve data cited by the company shows that the number of listed companies in the US fell from 7,000 in 2000 to 3,900 in 2025.

As companies stay private for longer, a larger share of value creation takes place before a listing, and these opportunities have mainly been available to institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Revolut notes that venture capital investments are significantly less liquid than listed securities and carry a substantial risk of capital loss.

Fund structure and partners

Carne Group will act as alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) for the platform. Alter Domus will provide fund administration, while BNY will serve as depositary and custodian.

Revolut Ventures builds on Revolut's Private Markets offering, which was rolled out in several countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) in July 2026. The app's investment range already includes US and European stocks, ETFs, money market funds, bonds, and private equity funds. Rolandas Juteika, Head of Wealth and Trading (EEA) at Revolut, said the platform aims to give eligible individuals the opportunity to invest in fast-growing technology companies before they go public, directly through the Revolut app.