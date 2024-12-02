Revolut has reportedly rolled out a secondary sale of its shares, valuing the company at USD 75 billion, with the firm advancing its expansion plans.

According to sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg News, Revolut launched a secondary share sale, with the company initially being valued at USD 45 billion in 2024 through a share sale from new and existing investors. As detailed in an emailed statement sent on 1 September 2025 by a spokesperson for Revolut, an employee secondary share sale is currently in progress; however, the company is not planning to comment further until it is completed.

The same sources mention that the process valued each Revolut share at USD 1,381.06. Back in April this year, the fintech company substantially increased its reported annual profit, with this rise being mostly attributed to strong crypto trading, interest income, and card fees, and stated that it expected to begin operating as a UK bank in 2025.

In recent months, Revolut has been focusing on further expanding its operations, with the company reportedly looking into entering China, pitching the move to investors in 2024. In a pitch deck shared with investors for Revolut’s secondary share sale in 2024, seen by Sifter, the fintech company was evaluating hiring, licensing, and scoping opportunities in China. If this plan moved forward, Revolut would place itself in direct competition with local companies such as Alipay and WeChat.

Latest news from Revolut

In addition to scaling its global footprint, Revolut also teamed up with industry participants to grow its capabilities. For example, the middle of August 2025 saw the fintech company entering into an agreement with Aleo Network to make the ALEO token available on its platform. The arrangement added the token to Revolut’s digital asset offerings, which, at that time, served over 60 million customers worldwide.

Revolut had long been supporting a range of cryptocurrencies within its application. The listing aligned with emerging opportunities created by Europe’s MiCA regulation, which established unified regulatory requirements for digital assets in the region. The regulatory clarity was expected to facilitate innovation in privacy-focused payment systems and blockchain applications.