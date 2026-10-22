Rawbank, a bank in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), is adding a new digital layer to its existing technology stack. The bank, which already runs SBS Core Amplitude as its core banking system, has adopted the SBS Digital Banking Suite from France-based software company SBS. The move forms part of Rawbank’s digital transformation strategy and is intended to speed up the rollout of digital banking services to its customers.

Digital layer on top of the SBS core

SBS Core Amplitude is a modular core banking solution that allows financial institutions to manage their operations on a unified foundation. The Digital Banking Suite adds an engagement layer designed to streamline customers’ digital journeys. Rawbank’s customers are expected to benefit from updated mobile and web applications, more autonomy in managing their accounts remotely, and shorter waiting times, particularly for online account opening and for card and payment management.

Arvind Kumar, CIO at Rawbank, said technological development is a key part of the bank’s strategy. He added that the platform will allow Rawbank to launch new features faster and pursue its aim of making financial services accessible to more people in the DRC. Hassan Nasser, Deputy General Manager, Digital Engagement at SBS, said the project combines a core banking foundation with a digital layer built for current customer needs.

Financial inclusion goals in the DRC

Rawbank links the project to its commitment to financial inclusion. The bank expects the change to give individuals, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country easier access to digital payment solutions and a broader mobile banking experience. The project also reflects the bank’s plan to keep modernising its digital ecosystem to anticipate new usage patterns among its customers.

SBS works with more than 1,500 financial institutions and lenders across 80 countries, with a composable architecture covering core banking, lending, payments, compliance, Open Banking, and asset finance. The company has 2,800 employees across 50 offices and is part of 74Software alongside Axway. For Rawbank, using the same provider for both its core and digital layers allows the bank to extend its existing setup rather than integrate a separate digital platform.