Ramp, AWS sign deal for AI-enabled finance platform

Ramp has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, making its AI-enabled finance platform available on AWS Marketplace.

The move is intended to give organisations a more direct route to adopting automation in finance operations without adding separate procurement steps for IT or purchasing teams.

Ramp's platform covers corporate cards, expense management, bill payments, procurement, travel booking, banking, automated bookkeeping, and AI-based financial controls. Through the collaboration, Ramp's AI agents operate within this platform to code expenses, enforce spending policy, and process invoices on an ongoing basis. According to the company, all actions taken by the agents remain auditable and reversible, and are bound by defined financial guardrails, allowing finance teams to retain oversight while reducing manual processing.

Two elements of the platform are positioned as relevant to organisations managing AI-related workloads. Ramp Stack is described as an AI platform for accounting firms that converts a firm's existing methodology into repeatable, agent-driven workflows, with the aim of supporting faster closing processes while maintaining a complete audit trail. In addition, Ramp AI Token Spend Management is designed to give finance and engineering teams real-time visibility into, and control over, spending on large language model and AI API usage, allowing organisations to track this category of infrastructure cost as it scales.

Marketplace availability

Ramp's platform is available immediately in AWS Marketplace. The listing enables AWS customers to apply already-committed cloud spend toward Ramp's finance tools, a structure used by AWS Marketplace to simplify vendor onboarding and consolidate procurement and billing within customers' existing AWS agreements.

Commenting on the collaboration, Guy Cartwright, VP of Channel Sales at Ramp, said enterprise finance teams are looking for practical ways to reduce manual work in back-office processes, and that the agreement is intended to support automation and control in finance operations while limiting added friction for procurement and IT functions.

Industry context

The collaboration reflects a broader trend among finance software providers to distribute products through cloud marketplaces, allowing enterprise customers to consolidate vendor spend and streamline procurement approval processes. Embedding AI agents directly into expense coding, policy enforcement, and invoice processing also aligns with wider industry movement toward agentic automation in back-office financial functions, where systems are increasingly expected to perform continuous, auditable tasks rather than periodic, manually triggered ones.

For AWS customers already using cloud infrastructure at scale, the ability to apply existing committed spend toward a finance operations platform may reduce the administrative burden typically associated with onboarding a new software vendor. The addition of dedicated AI cost-management tooling also reflects growing attention across the sector to tracking and controlling spend tied specifically to AI infrastructure and API usage.