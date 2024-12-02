Raiffeisen Digital Bank, Mambu launch lending app

Reportedly, The flexibility of Mambu’s SaaS cloud banking platform enables Raiffeisen Digital Bank to innovate fast and to develop personalised and frictionless digital-first financial offerings. Under the brand Raiffeisen Digital Bank, Raiffeisen Centrobank (RCB) offers customers digital loans in an easy and fast manner. Embracing cloud technologies, RCB built a digital-only offering that allows customers to reportedly save time and borrow securely without any hidden fees.

Consumers can create a new account in minutes and request a loan online, in a paperless process and without visits to branches. They can apply for up to EUR 22,000 with a repayment period of up to 60 months, in a single, native mobile app. The new app offers a basic set of tools for personal lending and, thanks to Mambu’s ecosystem, will be enriched in a continuous improvement approach, the press release states.

With Mambu’s low-code platform, RCB was able to develop an automated architecture. This allows for shorter development cycles, accelerated innovation, and fast time to market. Mambu’s implementation and Advisory teams worked closely with RCB in a remote implementation due to COVID-19. Strong collaboration, SaaS technology, and cloud implementation accelerated the project timeline and the digital bank application launched in six months, addressing the surge in demand for digital lending, IBS Intelligence concludes.

To find out more about Mambu, we invite you to check the company profile here and download this year's Open Banking Report from here.