Open Banking Report 2021 follows the race for relevance in banking, how Open Banking inches closer to Open Finance and Open Data Economy, and provides key insights about how Open Banking reinvents business models
As the world struggles to return to a pre-pandemic state, we sat down with industry experts to track the progress in innovation, changes in customer behaviour and education, regulation influence over the market, and the status of competition in different verticals. All this allowed fintechs and financial institutions to set aside their differences and stand together for the common good: improving the customer experience through new and innovative solutions.
Structured in nine comprehensive chapters, the Open Banking Report 2021 analyses the regulation-driven and market-driven global landscape, addresses consumer education, embedded finance, Banking-as-a-Service, how Open Banking revolutionises payments, monetisation models, unlocking new business- and consumer-value. Also, the report features two mappings, one of key solution providers present inside our report and one with key Open Banking players from across the industry.
Some of the key topics discussed by the experts featured in our report:
Moreover, for this year’s edition of the Open Banking report, we have updated our key infographic and industry mapping of solution providers in Open Banking with new names, to prove that we are aware of every key player from the Open Banking industry. This is the result of active discussions with relevant companies, our constant lookout on the market, and feedback we received from players on our previous editions.
Our updated global industry mapping delineates 9 core categories in Open Banking, as follows:
The Report is endorsed by leading industry associations and consultancies such as Holland FinTech and INNOPAY.
We greatly appreciate your feedback!
Once you have had a chance to download and go through our Report, we would be more than happy to receive your opinions and suggestions. Please feel free to drop us a line at any time at editor@thepaypers.com
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions