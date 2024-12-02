Propel Holdings receives regulatory approval to launch Propel Bank

Propel Holdings has received regulatory approval from the OCFI to establish Propel International Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Propel.

Following this announcement, Propel Bank is licensed as an International Financial Entity overseen by the OCFI, representing a development of Propel's fintech-bank partnership platform.

At launch, Propel Bank is expected to focus on serving existing and future bank partners by providing core consumer lending services, including underwriting, compliance, and customer service. Furthermore, Propel Holdings will not become a bank holding company.

The development and operationalisation of the bank

According to the official press release, Propel Bank will provide long-term strategic benefits, including potential for product and service diversification (the establishment of Propel Bank is set to develop potential for growth, including the addition of customary banking products and services, subject to regulatory approval), and expanded access to markets (with its IFE license, Propel Bank is set to enable for an expanded presence in existing and new markets).

Propel Bank marks the next step in the company’s strategy to become a trusted partner by strengthening its platform, expanding its reach, and opening new pathways for growth. Propel Bank will leverage the company's AI-powered technology platform and operational infrastructure in order to deliver its services, being expected to be operational in the first half of 2026.

OCFI's approval follows a multi-year investment done by Propel in the process of building out its banking infrastructure, and OCFI's comprehensive evaluation of Propel's governance, compliance, and overall operational readiness. With this in mind, the initiative reflects the trust in the company's ability to launch and manage a fully regulated financial institution. Purpose-built for modern fintech development, the IFE regime was developed to pair robust US regulatory oversight with the flexibility needed for technology-driven financial services. In addition, the IFE will give Propel Bank the possibility to deliver secure and scalable servicing capabilities as the company expands its financial ecosystem.