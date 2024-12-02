Fintech infrastructure provider Prometeo has announced the rollout of its Agentic Banking solution, allowing LLMs and other AI agents to operate real-world financial activities autonomously.

Coming as an infrastructure layer, Prometeo’s Agentic Banking is set to enable large language models (LLMs), as well as other artificial intelligence agents, to conduct financial operations on their own. The launch positions Prometeo among the first infrastructure providers in Latin America and the US to make financial services readable and operable by AI.

Additionally, through a layered system that merges its API network, an intelligent access protocol, and conversational interfaces, the solution is set to support AI in executing activities such as payments, account validation, and treasury operations, with full traceability and compliance.

The newly rolled out solution builds on Prometeo’s foundational API infrastructure, which currently connects to over 1,200 financial institutions across 11 countries. In addition to this foundation, two layers ensure that every AI interaction is safe and secure, including:

Model Context Protocol (MCP), which is a compliant mediation layer that oversees how AI models interact with financial data and operations;

Agentic Interface System, which is an orchestration layer that connects agents to users via channels like WhatsApp, web portals, or enterprise systems. This facilitates conversational finance and organisational-grade automation.

Agentic Banking’s use cases

According to Prometeo, Agentic Banking provides a range of real-world use cases, with them already being deployed in regions like Peru, Mexico, and Brazil. Among them, the company mentions:

Conversational Payments : deliver secure transactions through WhatsApp or chat without requiring a traditional app;

: deliver secure transactions through WhatsApp or chat without requiring a traditional app; Instant Account Validation : authorise account ownership before disbursing funds or accepting any transfers;

: authorise account ownership before disbursing funds or accepting any transfers; Autonomous Treasury Bots: allow agents to handle balances, improve cash flows, and conduct multi-party payments in real time.

At the time of writing, the solution was available in Mexico, Peru, and Brazil, with Prometeo planning to launch it in Argentina, Colombia, and the US in the upcoming months. The company provides two access models to its Agentic Banking solution, including through API, for developers integrating into existing systems, and through No-Code Portal, for businesses to access agent features such as validating accounts, disbursing payments, and managing operations efficiently.