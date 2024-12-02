Mexican fintech Plata has announced that it has obtained up to USD 500 million in financing, backed by Nomura, directing the capital towards further expansion.

Coming as one of the first times a Japanese investment bank takes part in a financing of this scale in the Mexican digital financial sector, the move emphasises the increasing international interest in both Plata and the country’s financial system as a whole.

Additionally, this marks one of the largest fundings to date directed towards a Mexican digital financial services company. Earlier this year, Plata became one of Mexico’s unicorn startups after raising USD 160 million in a Series A funding round. At that time, the company planned to utilise the funds to accelerate its development and introduce optimal solutions for its customers.

Expansion at scale

The receipt of the financing follows Plata’s focus on rolling out operations as a bank, after securing its banking licence authorisation in December 2024. The company started this process at the start of the project in summer 2022.

To achieve its goals, Plata has been supported by funds received from global companies operating across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Among its investors, the company mentions Kora, TelevisaUnivision, Moore Strategic Ventures, Hedosophia, Fasanara Capital, and Baring Ventures. The majority of these have significantly contributed to the establishment of internationally recognised digital banking models. Additionally, this capability is further solidified by the current participation of Nomura, a global investment bank.

By securing the backing of Nomura, Plata exceeds USD 1.6 billion in total institutional financing, according to company data. The news comes on the heels of Plata’s USD 250 million equity round from October 2025, which doubled its valuation, reaching USD 3.1 billion.

Talking about the achievement, Neri Tollardo, co-founder and CEO of Plata, stated that this transaction stands for a decisive moment, as Nomura’s support is a sign of confidence in Mexico and the ability to create modern, technology-driven institutions in the region. The receipt of the capital positions Plata closer to the rollout of its banking operations and reflects its ability to build a solid model that can compete at a global level.