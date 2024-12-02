Personetics unveils MCP server for AI in banking

Personetics has unveiled its MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, a platform designed to help banks and financial technology firms build applications powered by AI.

The system provides direct access to the company’s financial data models and insights through a secure, server-based environment. According to company representatives, the tool is intended to support financial institutions in developing applications that use predictive analytics, behavioural analysis, and contextual engagement techniques. These capabilities can be embedded in services such as chatbots, mobile assistants, or digital advisory platforms.

Growing demand for AI in financial services

The introduction of the MCP Server comes as interest in AI-assisted financial services continues to increase. According to the official press release, recent surveys suggest a large share of consumers are open to switching providers if offered more personalised, real-time financial guidance. Personetics officials said the new server is aimed at allowing banks to respond to this trend by using pre-built models to deliver autonomous financial interactions.

The system is structured to operate within enterprise-level environments and includes features such as audit trails and compliance with regulatory requirements in different markets. Financial institutions can also choose how to present AI-driven insights, whether through conversational agents or goal-based financial planning tools.

Officials from the company described the launch as part of a broader effort to shift banks away from uniform services toward more tailored interactions. They noted that the MCP Server is positioned as a framework that allows existing customer data to be translated into proactive engagement. According to the official press release, Personetics currently provides its AI-based solutions to institutions serving more than 150 million customers across 35 countries.